KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 557,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

