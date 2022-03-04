Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.95 EPS.

VSCO traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 137,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

