SVB Leerink Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $50.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.15% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.