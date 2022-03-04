Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $33.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.02.

PLUG opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,742,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 101,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

