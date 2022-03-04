GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

