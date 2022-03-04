ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,682. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $823.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,357 shares of company stock worth $2,173,449 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

