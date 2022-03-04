Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.86.

Okta stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.41. 45,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

