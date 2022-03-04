Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 1,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

