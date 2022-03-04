Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 1,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
