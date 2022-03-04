Raymond James Downgrades Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,802. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $10,384,000.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

