Raymond James Downgrades Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,802. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16.
About Valens
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
