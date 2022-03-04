SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.36.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 51.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

