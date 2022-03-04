Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,941 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after buying an additional 69,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,569. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

