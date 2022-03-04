ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,942 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

