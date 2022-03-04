Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $595.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $598.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.15.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

