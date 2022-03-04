Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.82. 86,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

