Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

NYSE DCI traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Donaldson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Donaldson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.