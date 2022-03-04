Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 407,040 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8,660.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 407,040 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $25,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 794,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,796,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

