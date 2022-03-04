Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CME Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CME Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CME Group by 118,237.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

CME opened at $240.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

