Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,060,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $50.99.

