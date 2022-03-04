Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.