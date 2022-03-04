Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.