Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 118,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $17.60 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

