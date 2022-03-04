Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $159.03 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

