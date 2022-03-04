Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Downgraded by Noble Financial to Market Perform

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, cut their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.