Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Downgraded by Noble Financial to Market Perform

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, cut their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $27.46.
Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
