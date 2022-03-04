PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of PLBY Group worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.