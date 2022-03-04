Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. 716,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,272,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

