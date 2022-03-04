Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.35. 15,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,874. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.40. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

