Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

