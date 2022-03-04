State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,899 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.12 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

