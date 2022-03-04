Telsey Advisory Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $25.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

SFIX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 102,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,569,286 shares of company stock worth $31,397,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

