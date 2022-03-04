Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 36,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

