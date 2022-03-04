Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.

DPZ opened at $402.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

