Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. Greif has a 1 year low of $51.64 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

