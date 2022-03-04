Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 3.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Zoetis by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 279,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. 13,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.