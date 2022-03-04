Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Makes New Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -577.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

