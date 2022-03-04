iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.25

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 257401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

