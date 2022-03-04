FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.61 Billion

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 billion. FedEx reported sales of $21.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $92.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.71 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.03 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

