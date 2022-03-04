Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to post sales of $800.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800.43 million and the highest is $801.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.