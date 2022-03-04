Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 5th Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $162,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 648.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 115,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.24. 501,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.22 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $545.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

