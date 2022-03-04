Stonnington Group LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 420.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $16.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.88. 61,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,736. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average of $286.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.