State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $57 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $57,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.
Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.84. 3,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.62. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $229.14 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
