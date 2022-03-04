Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Itron posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,918,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 8,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. Itron has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $120.36.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

