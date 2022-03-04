Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 4,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,240. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

