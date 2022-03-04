Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Camtek reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of CAMT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,541. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. Camtek has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

