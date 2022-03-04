Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

NYSE VEEV opened at $193.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

