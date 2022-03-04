4,300 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $85.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

