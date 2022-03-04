Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

