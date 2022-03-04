Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $57,020,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $224.21 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

