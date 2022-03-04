Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 152,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

