HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 518 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 34,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.58. The company has a market capitalization of $401.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

