United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $210.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

